PALGHAR: Police have arrested a 36-year-old woman for allegedly torturing a child as she did not want to keep the child at her home.

Nalasopara police sub-inspector Abasaheb Patil said that the 5-year-old child was the daughter of the accused's brother-in-law and had been sent from Uttar Pradesh to the accused's house to attend school here.

The matter came to light after a video of the woman, identified by police as Ragini Singh, torturing the girl went viral on social media, resulting in a welfare organisation filing a police complaint.

Police said that a medical examination of the child had confirmed that she has wounds, several of them old, all over her body including some that may have been caused by a hot knife.

The official said that a case under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000 and the Indian Penal Code had been registered and further investigations were underway.

He added that the girl had been sent to a rescue home.