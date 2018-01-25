NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday said the Prime Minister's Shram Awards for 2016 are to be awarded to 50 workers with departmental undertakings, public sector undertakings and private sector units employing 500 or more workers.

"Although the total number of Shram Awards conferred this year is 32, the number of workers receiving them is 50," said an official statement.

Of these, 34 workers are from the public sector and 16 from the private sector.

Shram Awards are given in four categories -- Shram Ratna Award, Shram Bhushan Award, Shram Vir/Shram Virangana and Shram Shree/Shram Devi Awards.

The awards are given by the Labour Ministry in recognition of the workers' distinguished performance, innovative ability, outstanding contribution in the field of productivity and exhibition of exceptional courage and presence of mind.

"This year no nomination was found suitable for the prestigious 'Shram Ratna Award'. Twelve workers from SAIL, BHEL and TATA Steel have been awarded 'Shram Bhushan' which carries cash award of Rs 100,000 and a 'sanad'.

"Eighteen workers from Naval Dockyard, Ordinance Factory, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam, TATA Steel, Hindalco Industries, Paradeep Phosphates and Brahmos Aerospace will receive Rs 60,000 and a 'sanad' as Shram Vir/Shram Veerangana Award," said the statement.

According to the government, 20 workers will receive a cash award of Rs 40,000 and a 'sanad' as Shram Shree/Shram Devi Award. These are from Cement Corp of India, Naval Ship Repair Yard, TATA Motors, Surat Lignite Power Plant and Larsen & Toubro.