HARDA, MADHYA PRADESH: A case has been registered against five persons in Madhya Pradesh's Harda on Wednesday in an alleged gang-rape of a minor on January 11.

The incident reportedly happened when she was on her way to school from Betul to Khandwa.

The girl was threatened. Due to the fear, she and her family members did not complain to the police. When she came to her maternal grandmother's house in Harda, they brought her to us on knowing about the matter," said RK Singh, SP Harda.

We have registered a case in Harda, which will be sent to Betul, confirmed the official.