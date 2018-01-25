Hawking zone drama

Hawkers are likely to remain at the centre of city politics for some time now. Raj Thackeray’s MNS had taken it upon itself to drive away hawkers after a stampede at the Lower Parel station bridge. That had seen the Shiv Sena and the Congress come together in defence of hawkers.

However, last week, when the civic administration revealed its plans to demarcate time-restricted hawking zones in residential areas, the scene was reversed. Some of these areas were bang outside the residences of MNS leaders, which made them suddenly speak about how it would be injustice to shift the hawkers from their current places. Eventually the plan had to be shelved.

Mumbai is less noisy

Mumbai has never been calm or silent and is highly unlikely to be so ever. But, for the first time, the city has been able to shed its “noisiest” tag. Noise levels dropped considerably during last Diwali and now, the Central Pollution Control Board has found that the city has slipped to the fourth place amongst the noisiest ones in India. Though the eastern suburb of Wadala is still the second noisiest place in the country, the city was less noisy than Chennai, Lucknow and Kolkata, the report says. It is a different matter that people in the city suffering from the noise of Metro construction work might not believe the report at all.

The changing slums

While the state administration is planning for a slum-free Mumbai by pushing redevelopment projects, a group of young artists has literally added colour to the slums. The slums of the Asalpha village, which can be seen on the hills before touching down at Mumbai airport, have been turned into a colourful colony. A group of 750 volunteers and 15 artists who painted some 160 walls and added a beautiful piece of art to 15 others, has changed the face of the slums on the lines of Positano village of Costa Rica in a matter of just over a week. As a result, the locals have started keeping the place a lot more clean.

Crematorium for pets

The Municipal Corporation has come up with a plan to develop three new crematoriums for pets. According to the BMC’s street dog census of 2014, there were 95,172 street dogs in the city. The number would be huge if other stray animals and pets are added to this. Currently, only two private incinerators are available in the city to cremate dead animals. With the plan for three new crematoriums, the city would be cleaner, say officials. The only flip side is that the decision is the fallout of a court order.

Abhijit Mulye

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

abhijit.mulye@gmail.com