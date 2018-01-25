THANE: The situation on Ghodbunder Road, on which traffic has been affected since today afternoon due to a gas-laden tanker turning turtle, is slowly getting back to normal, said a senior disaster management control officer.

Asmita Nikam of the District Disaster Management Control Room told PTI that the situation was returning to normal and traffic was being allowed to pass through the stretch amidst heavy precaution.

She said that technical experts from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, whose load the tanker was carrying, were on the spot to plug the leakage from the tanker and work might get over "anytime now".

Fire brigade teams from the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation as well as from Thane are at the site along with a large deployement of police, officials said.

Santosh Kadam, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation said that there was no casualty due to the tanker mishap and, as a precaution, people in the vicinity of the accident had been asked not to use their mobile phones for fear of it leading to any further complications.

He said that the tanker was carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).