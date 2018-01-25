MUMBAI: The release of the film 'Padmaavat' remained peaceful in Mumbai and most parts of Maharashtra.

The police had made over 100 preventive arrests various parts of the state, including Mumbai, on wednesday night.

Police vans were stationed outside many cinema halls. Most of them didn’t put up posters of “Padmaavat”, as sporadic attempts to close down theatres showing the film, were reported from some parts of the state, like the Jalna city in Marathwada.

Sources from the entertainment industry said that they are expecting the film to make a turnover of Rs 100 crore this weekend. In many of the theatres, the ticket rates for Padmavat are over Rs 1000. At select places, they have crossed Rs 2000, said the sources.