BHOPAL: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" was not released in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, with theatre owners voicing security concerns. Cinema hall owners held talks with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and are hoping for a solution to the impasse.

Madhya Pradesh government spokesperson Narottam Mishra said the government's stance is very clear, and it is not ready for release of the film. The government will file a review petition in the Supreme Court.

Activists of the Karni Sena, while protesting outside Jyoti Talkies here on Wednesday, burned a car and also warned other cinema hall owners to be prepared for dire consequences if they released the film.

The state is witnessing protests over the film with the Shree Rajput Karni Sena, along with many other groups, staging violent protests to stop the film's release.

The Chief Minister was not in favour of screening the film in the state and had filed a plea in the apex court to stop its release. But the apex court dismissed the petition.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked all states to comply with its order not to stand in the way of the release of the film on Thursday.

