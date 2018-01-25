NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condemend the Gurugram school bus attack by the anti-Padmaavat protestors, and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using "hatred and violence" to set the "country on fire".

"There will never be a cause big enough to justify violence against children. Violence and hatred are the weapons of the weak. The BJP's use of hatred and violence is setting our entire country on fire," read the Congress President's tweet.

Earlier in the day, a school bus in Haryana's Gurugram was attacked by a group of men, who were protesting against the release of the controversial flick 'Padmaavat'.

READ: 'Padmaavat' row- Frenzied mob attacks school bus in Gurgaon

The protestors threw stones at the bus, which was carrying students, teachers and staff of Gurugram's GD Goenka World School.

Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Khirwar told ANI that the school bus was vandalised and another Haryana roadway bus was torched by the protestors.

"Currently, 13 people have been detained (in this connection) and action will be taken," he said.

READ: As North boils, Padmaavat releases amid tight security

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Gurugram, which will be in effect until January 28.

In some states, including Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Haryana, the members of Karni Sena and other fringe outfits have resorted to burning posters and vandalising the ticket counter of the movie theaters.

Security forces have been deployed at various multiplexes in Dehradun ahead of 'Padmaavat's release.