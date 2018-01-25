Firefighters and police try to douse a fire after alleged activists of the Karni Sena torched a Haryana roadways bus at NH-248 during a demonstration against the release of 'Padmaavat' in Gurugram on Wednesday. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Haryana's BJP government after violence in Gurugram earlier in the day by a mob protesting against the release of 'Padmaavat'.

"The Manohar Lal Khattar government has failed to control law and order in the state. The way stones were pelted on a schoolbus, no one is going to forgive that," Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a video message.

"Even a Haryana Roadways bus was torched and there was no trace of administration there," he said.

Attacking the state's Bharatiya Janata Party government, Surjewala said: "The government which cannot bring law and order under control has no right to remain in power."

"Nobody accepts violence as it is not the solution. If the Khattar government cannot enforce the rule of law it must resign," the Congress leader added.

A Haryana Roadways bus was set ablaze and another vandalised in Bhondsi area in Gurugram district on Wednesday by a group of around 50 men to protest against the movie 'Padmaavat'.

The mob also pelted Haryana Police personnel deployed on the Gurugram-Alwar National Highway with stones, injuring a few policemen.

A school bus carrying children and staff was also damaged in stone-pelting, though no one was said to be injured.