NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suraj Pal Amu, on Wednesday, condemned the attack on a school bus by the anti-Padmaavat protestors, and appealed for a peaceful protest.

Suraj Pal Amu told ANI, "A school bus was attacked. We wouldn't have been able to forgive ourselves had a child got injured. I appeal to protest peacefully."

The BJP leader maintained his stance on the ruling dispensation's intervention in the matter and boycott 'Padmaavat'.

"It will end only when Prime Minister, Home Minister or Amit Shah will come forward to speak. I appeal everyone to boycott Padmaavat . It will add to nation's dignity," added Amu.

Rajput leader Suraj Pal Amu, had in November 2017, reportedly offered a Rs 10-crore bounty for beheading "Padmavaat" actor Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Amu on November 29 last year resigned as chief media coordinator of the BJP's state unit, days after the party served a show cause notice to him for the bounty offer.

Earlier in the day, a school bus in Haryana's Gurugram was attacked by a group of men, who were protesting against the release of the controversial flick 'Padmaavat'.

The protestors threw stones at the bus, which was carrying students, teachers and staff of Gurugram's GD Goenka World School.

"Currently, 13 people have been detained (in this connection) and action will be taken," confirmed Sandeep Khirwar, Commissioner of Police.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Gurugram, which will be in effect until January 28.

In some states, including Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Haryana, the members of Karni Sena and other fringe outfits have resorted to burning posters and vandalising the ticket counter of the movie theaters.

Security forces have been deployed at various multiplexes in Dehradun ahead of 'Padmaavat's release.

Meanwhile, unknown miscreants have set a mini truck at Narsingpur village of Gurugram.

(With PTI inputs)