NEW DELHI: A plea was today moved in the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the certification granted to controversial Bollywood film 'Padmaavat', the release of which was permitted by the Supreme Court.

The matter was mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar by the General Secretary of a Chittorgarh-based group, Jauhar Smriti Sansthan.

The high court, however, declined to hear the matter saying that the apex court had permitted release of the film and the petitioner should go there.

The group's general secretary, Bhanwar Singh Bhati told media outside the court that he will be moving the apex court today itself.

The film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor hit theatres today.

Bhati told the bench that a plea was moved before the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal(FCAT), which had declined to hear the matter saying it was not maintainable and they were asked to move the high court.