A firefighter tries to douse flames after Karni Sena activists torched a car during a demonstration against the release of the controversial film 'Padmaavat' in Bhopal on Wednesday. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear on January 29 two petitions seeking contempt proceedings against Karni Sena leaders for obstructing the screening of film 'Padmaavat' that released on Thursday.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said that the petitions would be heard on Monday as both were mentioned separately on Thursday.

The petitions have been moved by Pune-based social activist Tehseen Poonawala and Mumbai lawyer Vineet Dhanda.

Referring to the widespread protests and vandalism by the Shri Rajput Karni Sena activists, the petitioners have contended that their actions were in violation of the January 18 order of the apex court.

Dhanda has sought contempt proceedings against Shri Rajput Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi, its National President Suraj Pal and member Karam Singh.

