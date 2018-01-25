A firefighter tries to douse flames after Karni Sena activists torched a car during a demonstration against the release of the controversial film 'Padmaavat' in Bhopal on Wednesday. (PTI)

Congress on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Haryana's BJP government after violence in Gurugram earlier in the day by a mob protesting against the release of 'Padmaavat'.

Amid heavy protests and violence across North India, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' was released on Thursday.

The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in major roles landed in controversy when fringe groups like Rajput Karni Sena protested over its reported portrayal of the 16th century Chittor queen.

Here are the updates since Wednesday:

All theaters provided with adequate protection.Things peaceful now. If someone is found getting involved in unlawful activities, they would be immediately arrested & strict action will be taken. Govt is providing full protection to those ready to screen Padmaavat: BS Sandhu, DGP Haryana

Accused, in connection with the attack on a school bus in Gurgaon sent to 14 days judicial custody by Sohna Court, reports ANI.

Another Protest: Members of an organistation protest against Padmaavat in Motihari in Bihar.

Kshatriya community will contribute & give the person a reward of Rs 1 Crore who chops off Deepika Padukone's ears and nose: Gajendra Singh, President Kshatriya Mahasabha.

The forces that "killed Muslims and burnt Dalits" are now "intruding into our homes, coming after our children", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today, condemning the attack on the school bus .

Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh said that no one is allowed to misrepresent and distort the history in the name of freedom of expression.

A plea was Thursday moved in the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the certification granted to controversial Bollywood film 'Padmaavat', the release of which was permitted by the Supreme Court. The high court, however, declined to hear the matter saying that the apex court had permitted release of the film and the petitioner should go there.

In Lucknow, Karni Sena members protest at Novelty cinema, present roses to people and appeal to them to not watch the film. A protester says 'we will also compensate money of the tickets in

Police clash with Bajrang Dal workers outside a cinema hall in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh.

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on Monday two separate petitions seeking contempt action against four state governments and the Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena for violating its order allowing the all-India release of controversial Bollywood movie 'Padmaavat'.

The Shree Rajput Karni Sena on Thursday denied any role in stone pelting on a school bus in Gurugram in Haryana over the screening of "Padmaavat".

Haryana: 18 people have been arrested in connection with the attack on a school bus in Gurugram yesterday. They will be brought to Sohna Court later today. (ANI)

In Varanasi, a man tried to self-immolate outside a cinema hall. He was detained by Police.

Rajasthan unit of the RSS urges people and cinema owners to refrain from watching and screening 'Padmaavat', describing the controversial film as an attempt to hurt public sentiments and disturb social harmony.

A notice has been put up outside PVR Cinemas in Gurugram's Ambience Mall stating that it is not screening the film Padmaavat.

"It is a worrying incident and I am sure there will be a solution to this whole issue today. We did not expect this", says Haryana minister Ram Bilas Sharma on school bus attacked by vandals. Haryana minister Ram Bilas Sharma. (Photo | ANI)

In Rajasthan, Karni Sena members took out bike rally in protest against Padmaavat in Jaipur.

Actress Deepika Padukone's 'Padmaavat' released on Thursday and she is confident that despite the political furore over the film, its box office collection will be "earth-shattering".

Two people have been taken into custody after creating a ruckus and burning vehicles in protest against the film ‘Padmaavat’ in Bhopal . The arrests came after a few protesters stirred violence near cinema halls and torched a car during the protest yesterday, said the Madhya Pradesh Police.

Contempt petition filed in the Supreme Court against three members of Karni Sena for violating Supreme Court order.

A Haryana Roadways bus was set ablaze and another vandalised in Bhondsi area in Gurugram district on Wednesday by a group of around 50 men to protest against the movie.

"Protesters were pelting stones on cars and clashing with Police, we tried to navigate safely but got caught in the violence, fortunately we were able to ensure safety of children which was our priority", says Vijender, Bus Conductor.

Conductor of the school bus which was attacked in Gurugram.

The mob also pelted Haryana Police personnel deployed on the Gurugram-Alwar National Highway with stones, injuring a few policemen.

A school bus carrying children and staff was also damaged in stone-pelting, though no one was said to be injured.

Section 144 has been imposed in Gurugram, which will be in effect until January 28.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condemned the Gurugram school bus attack by the anti-Padmaavat protestors, and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using "hatred and violence" to set the "country on fire".

The Multiplex Association of India , which represents about 75 per cent of multiplex owners, had said on Wednesday that the film would not be screened in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa.

In Gujarat, theatre owners said that the film would not be screened in any of the multiplexes or single screens till the row was resolved.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suraj Pal Amu , the man who once announced bounty on Deepika Padukone's head, on Wednesday, condemned the attack on a school bus by the anti-Padmaavat protestors, and appealed for a peaceful protest.

Madhya Pradesh was another state where fringe outfits staged demonstrations. Nearly 200 protesters blocked National Highway-3, which links Agra with Mumbai, near Pigdambar crossing in Kishanganj area in Indore district and broke glass bottles on the road, police said.

As protests raged, a defiant Shree Rajput Karni Sena, which has been spearheading the opposition to the Bollywood period drama, sought to pin the blame on film director Bhansali.

The fringe outfit's chief patron Lokendra Singh Kalvi also insisted that a 'Janta curfew' will be imposed on theatres that screen the movie.

In Maharashtra’s Pune, the owner of the E-Square cinema hall owner Kishore Ganatra told ANI, “It’s peaceful. The current shows are houseful. Police presence is here; our own security is also in place. All is good as of now.”

The Supreme Court had last week had paved the way for the nationwide release of "Padmaavat" by staying the ban on its screening in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

The movie, which was earlier named "Padmavati" and was slated for a December 1 release.

