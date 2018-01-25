Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, left, and PM Narendra Modi pose for the media ahead of their meeting in New Delhi, India. | AP

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held bilateral meetings with ASEAN leaders, including Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, and discussed key bilateral and regional issues.

After the meeting between Modi and the Myanmarese leader, External affairs ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar tweeted, "The two leaders had a productive discussion on intensifying bilateral cooperation, including follow up on key decisions taken during PM's visit to Myanmar in September 2017."

Today's meeting came nearly a month after India and Myanmar inked an agreement on restoration of normalcy and development of the Rakhine State, from where thousands of Rohingya Muslims recently fled following incidents of violence against the community.

Signed during Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar's visit to Myanmar, the pact was the first government to government agreement by Myanmar with a cooperation partner focused on socio-economic development and livelihood initiatives in the Rakhine State.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar (Burma), Cambodia, Laos and Brunei.

All the 10 ASEAN leaders will also be the chief guests at the Republic Day parade.