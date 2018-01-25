NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday made a veiled attack on the protests against controversial Hindi movie "Padmaavat", saying disagreements should not mock a fellow citizen's dignity and personal space.

The President's attack in his first Republic Day eve address to the nation came against the backdrop of violence in some states by supporters of Rajput outfit Karni Seva who opposed the release of the Sanjay Leela Bansali-directed film on Thursday.

The Karni Sena has been protesting against the period film because they allege that it shows the 14th Century Rajput queen Rani Padmaavati, also known as Padmini, in less than honourable light.

"A civic-minded nation is built by civic-minded neighbourhoods, whether in our cities or our villages. Where we respect the next-door person's space, privacy and rights. Where we do not inconvenience our neighbours while celebrating a festival or while resorting to a protest or on any other occasion. Where one can disagree with another viewpoint - or even with a historical context - without mocking a fellow citizen's dignity and personal space. This is fraternity in action."