NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind is currently addressing the nation on the eve of the 69th Republic Day.

The address is being broadcasted on the All India Radio (AIR) and telecasted over all channels.

Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 9:30 pm onwards on its respective regional networks, it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday presented the National Bravery Awards 2017 to 18 children for their fearless act of bravery from across the country here at his residence.

Earlier on Wednesday, a full dress rehearsal of Republic Day Parade had begun at Rajpath in the national capital.

Among others, contingents of Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian Coast Guard, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Delhi Police were seen marching on the ceremonial boulevard on Tuesday.