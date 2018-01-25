NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged the people eligible to vote to register themselves as voters in large numbers to strengthen the Indian democracy.

In his message on the National Voters' Day today, Modi also congratulated the Election Commission on its anniversary.

"I urge all the eligible voters, particularly youngsters, to register themselves and strengthen our democracy with their participation. The power of a vote is immense," Modi tweeted.

The National Voters' Day is observed to mark the establishment of the Election Commission on this day in 1950, a day before India became a republic.

I urge all the eligible voters, particularly youngsters, to register themselves and strengthen our democracy with their participation.The power of a vote is immense. pic.twitter.com/GKd6zpbUP8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2018