JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot today alleged that the ruling BJP in the state had failed to keep the promises it made in the last Assembly elections.

He also claimed that there was resentment among the people across the state and that they wanted a change.

"The public will defeat the BJP and the victory of the Congress in the January 29 bypolls is definite," he said at a public meeting in Ajmer's Kekdi area in support of party candidate Raghu Sharma.

Sharma is contesting the bypoll from the Ajmer Lok Sabha seat against BJP's Ramswaroop Lamba, the son of Sanwar Lal Jat whose death necessitated the polls.

Pilot said that people should not be misled by BJP's promises.

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot alleged that Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje could go to any extent to win elections and that the government machinery was being misused.

"We have faith in the people which will show the mirror to the BJP in the bypolls," he said.

The Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha and Mandalgarh (Bhilwara district) Assembly constituencies in the state are going to bypolls on January 29.