NEW DELHI: Fourteen officials of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were decorated with the President's police medal on the eve of Republic Day for meritorious and distinguished service.

The about 90,000 personnel force is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488-km Sino-India border apart from rendering other internal security duties, including conducting antiNaxal operations.

Those decorated include Commandant Vishwamitra Anand and Inspector G S Negi.