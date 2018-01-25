NEW DELHI: Thirty-two CISF officials were decorated with the President's police medal on the eve of Republic Day for meritorious and distinguished service.

Those decorated include Deputy Inspector General (DIG) N G Gupta, senior commandants Vertul Singh, Nirvikar and P Pratap Singh, and Inspector Naresh Kumar.

Constables Satyen Singh and P M Verma were decorated with the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and the Jeevan Raksha Padak respectively.

The about 1.80-lakh personnel strong force is tasked to guard 59 civil airports of the country apart from guarding vital infrastructure in the nuclear and aerospace domain.

It also provides security to vital business sector undertakings in the private domain.