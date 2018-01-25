LUCKNOW: A total of 651 policemen and officials of the Uttar Pradesh Police will be honoured on Republic Day on Friday, an official said here on Thursday.

These police personnel will receive awards for distinguished service and gallantry.

Of these, 50 police officials and personnel will get citations for distinguished service while 200 will be honoured for commendable service.

The official also said that 401 officials and police personnel will be given citations and 150 gold medals and 251 silver medals.

Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh will be giving away the medals.