An Army personnel takes position during an encounter, at Gatipora Keller in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Monday | pti

SHOPIAN: The bodies of the two terrorists, who were neutralised in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Wednesday, have been recovered.

The slain terrorists have been identified as locals, who indulged in an encounter with the security forces in Dairoo's Chaigund area in Shopian.

Earlier, Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir SP Vaid took to Twitter to confirm the killing of the terrorists.

"In an encounter today at Saigund Shopian, two terrorists have been neutralised and weapons have been recovered. Unfortunately, one boy was also killed in the cross-fire and two ladies sustained injuries. Search is still going on", read Vaid's tweet.

A local boy was also killed in the crossfire, while two women sustained injuries.

The security forces have launched cordon and search operations in the area.

Earlier in the day, Indian Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles, 14th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Shopian Police were engaged in a fierce encounter in Dairoo's Chaigund in the district.