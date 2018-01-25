AGRA: The Agra Municipal Corporation has released a logo of Smart City Agra, showing the Taj Mahal and a peacock feather.

The attractive design will be visible all over the city in a few days to build up a hype for involving the locals to participate in the Smart City race.

The municipal corporation has also launched a cycle sharing network, connecting eight points in the city.

Tourists will now be able to have a joy ride through the narrow lanes of the city to see the real heritage of Agra.

Municipal Commissioner Arun Prakash said "night cleaning of markets, door-to-door collection of garbage, provision of dustbins and hundreds of new public toilets should come as a huge relief to the people".