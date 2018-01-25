UDAIPUR: Udaipur ADM SC Sharma has issued an order stating that students in both government and private schools should not perform on the 'ghoomar' song from film Padmavat during Republic Day celebrations.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali magnum opus has been embroiled into controversy since its inception.

While various Hindu and Rajput fringe outfits have raised objections over the epic drama, the Supreme Court has given a green signal to the film.

The top court had set aside the notification passed by the states of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat to ban the release of the movie.

Meanwhile, various fringe groups including Rajput Karni Sena has gone on a rampage and are creating ruckus all over India demanding a ban on the film.