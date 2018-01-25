GUWAHATI: The Paresh Baruah faction of the insurgent group United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) on Thursday burned the Indian national flag protesting the Centre’s alleged forceful occupation of Assam and called for a boycott of the Republic Day.

The ULFA circulated a video, shot at an undisclosed location, to the media where a man, believed to be a senior functionary of the outfit, who was flanked by some banner-holding colleagues, slammed “colonial” India and cited reasons behind torching the Tricolour.

“We vehemently deny and detest the false democracy that the Indian colonial government has practiced over the Assamese people for the last 70 years. Independence is the root of democracy and you denied our democracy when you denied our freedom. January 26 is not the Republic Day of Mother Assam rather it is an insult to her. We cannot bear such an insult to our motherland and therefore, we burn down the Indian flag as a protest against this disrespect,” the insurgent says in the video.

Stating that Assam has been denied of her rights to be a sovereign nation, he says, “The Indian Congress under the leadership of Jawaharlal Nehru and Vallabhbhai Patel devised a malicious plan along with some greedy Assamese politicians. These Assamese politicians gave up their principles and souls for political control. The people of Assam didn’t even have the chance to voice their own opinions against such an unfortunate event. This is an insult to our ancestors who were not conquered by the Mughals...Our ancestors were great warriors who fought the Mughal soldiers 17 times and conquered them. We are proud to be the descendants of such a warrior race”.

Accusing the Government of India of snatching away the rights of the Assamese and treating them as second-class citizens in their own motherland, the insurgent alleges that the Assamese culture and traditions were slowly being “Indianised”.

“Our own language and history are slowly being eroded by the plague manifested by the government. They try to divide our people using their false religion and socio-political ramification as a tool,” he sums up. Then a woman, who was holding the Tricolour, sets it afire.

Apart from ULFA, several other insurgent groups of the Northeast have given a call to people to boycott the Republic Day celebrations.