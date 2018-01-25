SRINAGAR: Unprecedented security measures have been put in place in the Valley to ensure smooth conduct of Republic Day functions on Friday in view of the intelligence inputs warning of militant strikes and suicide bombing by a woman.

The main Republic Day function in Valley would be held at Sheri Kashmir cricket stadium in Srinagar instead of Bakshi stadium, which is undergoing renovation work.

The Sheri Kashmir cricket stadium is surrounded by VVIP guest houses, a main road and residential areas.

A security official said police and CRPF men have taken over the security of the cricket stadium, where a minister of the PDP-BJP coalition government would unfurl the flag and take salute on march past on Republic Day.

He said the security personnel have sanitized the areas around the Stadium and part of a road leading to the venue has been completely sealed and made out of bounds for civilian movement.

The official said since the venue is new, a new type of security set up has been put in place.

“This venue is surrounded by a main road, VVIP areas and populated areas. We cannot stop the movement of vehicular movement. Keeping all security requirements in view, different security apparatus has been put in place unlike the one in Bakshi stadium, which was an isolated area and where security forces could easily seal the area,” he said.

The official said there are inputs that militants may attempt to carry out gun and grenade attacks on security forces camps or R-Day venues during the day to make their presence felt.

He said security personnel have been put on high alert and security around the major government installations and security camps have been beefed up.

The police and CRPF men have set up temporary checkpoints in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley and every vehicle passing through these checkpoints is being thoroughly searched. The cops have also intensified patrolling.

A police official said sharpshooters armed with automatic weapons and hi-tech gadgets have been deployed at the venue and in some high rise buildings adjacent to the cricket stadium.

He said the CCTVs have also been installed to keep watch on the movement of people.

In view of tight security measures, there was less movement of people in city centre and adjoining areas today.

IG CRPF Ravideep Singh Sahi said unprecedented security measures have been put in place in view of fidayeen attacks in the Valley and intelligence inputs warning of possible militant attacks on the Republic Day.

“We are trying our level best to ensure foolproof security for the R-Day,” he said.

He said three-tier security has been put in place around the main venue and additional nakas and check-points have been set up in the adjacent areas.

According to Sahi, the frisking and area domination has also been intensified to keep watch on the movement of suspected people.

He said the presence of woman suicide bomber in Valley in a serious threat and additional security measures have been taken to counter the threat.

“We will be deploying female contingents of the force near the venues, where R-Day functions will be held.

Jammu and Kashmir police has already sounded a high alert following intelligence inputs that 18-year-old girl from Pune, Maharashtra, who is present in Valley, may carry out a suicide bombing near or inside the Republic Day parade venue in Kashmir on January 26.

The security apparatus has also been tightened in winter capital Jammu.

Governor N N Vohra will unfurl tricolour and take salute on march past at MAM Stadium, Jammu.

A police official said thick security blanket has been laid around the stadium.

“Besides, the areas close to International Border and Line of Control (LoC) have been sealed,” he said adding random checking of vehicles and commuters in Jammu city has been increased.