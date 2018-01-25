NEW DELHI: Condemning the attack on a school bus in Gurugram allegedly by Shri Rajput Karni Sena supporters on Wednesday over the release of "Padmaavat", Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said he will watch the film with Rajput leaders like him and brief the people about it later.

"I am myself a Rajput. I was totally moved because of yesterday's (Wednesday) incident. This is a criminal act. I invited many Rajput leaders to discuss the recent developments and the violence (centering the movie). We are totally against these acts," Sisodia told media persons here.

"I and many other Rajput leaders will watch 'Padmaavat' today (Thursday) and see what is the reality and then will brief people about the film," he said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also spoke about the violence triggered by those opposing the movie.