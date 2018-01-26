A live visual of the 69th Republic Day Prade from New Delhi's Rajpath. | Image Courtesy: @ANI

India on Friday celebrated its 69th Republic Day as the Rajpath, the capital's main promenade, came alive with march pasts and colourful tableaux to showcase the country's military might, cultural legacy and its initiatives, with 10 ASEAN leaders as chief guests watching the proceedings.

The parade ceremony commenced with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate to pay homage to the fallen soldier.

President Ram Nath Kovind took his first Republic Day salute from various wings of the Indian Army, the Air Force and the Navy.

India for the first time in its history of republic hosted 10 heads of state or government of the ASEAN countries as guests of honour for the annual parade.

Earlier, Kovind presented the Ashok Chakra - India's highest peace-time gallantry award - to Corporal Jyoti Prakash Nirala's widow and mother. The 31-year-old IAF commando was killed in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir last year that also led to the killing of six terrorists.

The parade was commanded by Lt. General Asit Mistry, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area. Major General Rajpal Punia, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Delhi Area was the parade second-in-command.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

12: 12 pm: The Indian Under-19 team marks their Republic Day with a 131-run win against Bangladesh in the quarters of ICC U-19 World Cup. They will take on Pakistan in the semis next.

12: 07 pm: Congress president Rahul Gandhi attended the Republic Day Parade, but not without a touch of controversy, as his party complained of him being relegated to a fourth-row seat. He was seen sitting in the middle rows and chatting with senior Congressman and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.

12: 04 pm: With PM Modi's departure, the 69th Republic Day Parade comes to an end.

11:55 am: Vice-President of India Venkaiah Naidu too departs from the venue. In Darya Ganj, the armed forces' contingents are going back to their camps, as disciplined as they were during the parade.

11: 46 am: The President's security contingent escorts him back to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Also, the ASEAN leaders have left the venue.

11: 40 am: The National Anthem of India being played to mark the end of the colourful and energetic 69th Republic Day parade, with President Kovind greeting all the ASEAN leaders.

11: 30 am: Now the Helicopter and combat aircrafts, along with one Airborne Early Warning and Control System Aircraft flying through the Rajpath skies. Some of the key aircrafts who have participated so far are Sukhois, Jaguars, C-130 Transport Aircraft and India's home-grown Light Combat Aircraft Tejas.

11: 25 am: Now its the turn for the stunt teams from armed forces, with women leading the charge with mind-boggling acrobatic moves.

BSF motor cycle women team 'Seema Bhawani' led by sub inspector Stanzin Naryang #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/E4jhZcd8j7 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018

Their team, known as ‘Seema Bhawani’ of the Border Security Force (BSF) is displayed stunts, including a salute to President Kovind.

11: 14 am: School children gave a dance performance to represent India-ASEAN dialogue.

A striking point in this parade was the absence of West Bengal tableau. Here is what the state's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had to say about the development.

11: 08 am: Now the winners of the National Bravery Awards 2018 take the centre stage on Rajpath.

Dr.Manmohan Singh and wife Gursharan Kaur, HD Deve Gowda, HM Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Smriti Irani at the #RepublicDay parade pic.twitter.com/Gro59bAuOW — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018

11: 05 am: The Income Tax tableau showcases the 'Operation Clean Money Drive'.

10: 55 am: Now the tableau of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs come into the Rajpath, followed by Sports and Agriculture Ministries.

10: 50 am: Assam, Himachal Pradesh and PM Modi's home state Gujarat now showcase their culture in front of the packed Rajpath.

Delhi: The Maharashtra tableau at #RepublicDay parade, tableau is based on Chhatrapati Shivaji's coronation pic.twitter.com/wGIiV1vP7b — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018

10: 45 am: Now the state tableaux are showcasing their cultural heritage on the Rajpath. Karnataka, Tripura, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Tripura, Chattisgarh and Union Territory of Lakshwadeep so far exhibited their rich traditions.

Delhi: The Karnataka tableau at #RepublicDay parade, tableau depicts the state's wildlife pic.twitter.com/1D9TkBODpx — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018

As per reports, a total of 14 states and Union Territories will march down with their tableaux.

10: 39 am: Paramilitary and other civil forces like Border Security Force, Camel Contingents, Indian Coast Guard, Sashastra Seema Bal, Indo Tibetan Border Police, Delhi Police, National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme also marching down the Rajpath. Also, An Indian Air Force (IAF) Tableau rolls down Rajpath with the theme “Indian Air Force Encouraging Indigenisation”.

Weapon locating radar SWATHI. An indigenous radar which can simultaneously track upto seven targets. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/H0y4WxPwSS — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018

The models displayed in include the Tejas Multirole Fighter Aircraft, Rudra Helicopter, Arudhra Radar and Akash missile system. The contingent comprises 144 men, along with three women.

The Akash weapon system of 27 Air Defence Regiment (Amritsar Air Field), led by Captain Shikha Yadav and Captain Mohammad Yunis Khan #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/afw7iocd1y — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018

The Naval Band performed Jai Bharati. Their contingent comprises 144 sailors, led by Lieutenant Tushar Gautam.

10: 35 am: The Indian Army also fielded the T-90 tank (Bhishma), Ballway Machine Pikate (II/IIK), Brahmos Missile System, Weapon Locating Radar (Swathi), Bridge Laying Tank T-72, Mobile Base Transceiver Station and Akash Weapon System.

Brahmos Missile System of 881 Missile Regiment. It is the only Super Sonic Cruise Missile presently available in the world. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/XPWaIWsQ6H — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018

10: 27 am: WATCH THE PARADE HERE:

#VandeMataram. Tune in now, to watch #RepublicDay 2018 Parade LIVE. The most spectacular pageant of the republic is about to unfold before your eyes https://t.co/aI0IOm19JB — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2018

10:20 am: Apart from PM, President Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu are also present at the dias. Kovind also took the salute to the national anthem.

10:15 am: Flags of the ten ASEAN countries were carried in the parade.

Visuals of the #ASEAN flag bearer contingent at the #RepublicDay parade. Flags being carried by a contingent of the Rajputana Rifles regiment pic.twitter.com/FMzV5qPTyX — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018

10:00 am: Jyoti Prakash Nirala, an Indian Air Force Garud commando who laid down his life while gunning down two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, received the Ashok Chakra posthumously. Corporal Nirala was part of a Garud Special Forces Unit, a detachment of which was attached to a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion under the aegis of 'Op Rakshak' in J&K.

9: 45 am: Modi, along with President Ram Nath Kovind welcomed the ASEAN leaders. The guests were Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, Singaporean Premier Lee Hsien Loong, Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, Prime Minister of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and Cambodian Premier Hun Sen.

9:30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives for the country by laying a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate on the occasion of Republic Day.



Modi was accompanied by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa and Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba.



After laying the wreath, Modi observed a two-minute silence to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers.

7:30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the citizens on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day.

"Greetings on #RepublicDay. Jai Hind (sic)," he said in a tweet.