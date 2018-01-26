Winners of various gallantry awards move past the saluting dias during full dress rehearsal for the 69th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

Amid an unprecedented security cover, celebrations for the 69th Republic Day began on the Rajpath here today in the presence of the leaders of 10 ASEAN nations who are attending the event as chief guests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to the martyrs by laying a wreath at Amar Jawan Jyoti in the presence of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the three service chiefs.

The nation will showcase her military might and rich cultural traditions in New Delhi's Rajpath coupled with the latest initiatives and achievements. Another feather in today’s pageant will be two tableaux showcasing our historical, civilisational, educational, religious and cultural linkages with the ASEAN nations.

11: 05 am: The Income Tax tableaux showcases the 'Operation Clean Money Drive'.

10: 55 am: Now the tableaux of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs come into the Rajpath, followed by Sports and Agriculture Ministries.

10: 50 am: Assam, Himachal Pradesh and PM Modi's home state Gujarat now showcase their culture in front of the packed Rajpath.

Delhi: The Maharashtra tableau at #RepublicDay parade, tableau is based on Chhatrapati Shivaji's coronation pic.twitter.com/wGIiV1vP7b — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018

10: 45 am: Now the state tableaux are showcasing their cultural heritage on the Rajpath. Karnataka, Tripura, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Tripura, Chattisgarh and Union Territory of Lakshwadeep so far exhibited their rich traditions.

Delhi: The Karnataka tableau at #RepublicDay parade, tableau depicts the state's wildlife pic.twitter.com/1D9TkBODpx — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018

As per reports, a total of 14 states and Union Territories will march down with their tableaux.

10: 39 am: Paramilitary and other civil forces like Border Security Force, Camel Contingents, Indian Coast Guard, Sashastra Seema Bal, Indo Tibetan Border Police, Delhi Police, National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme also marching down the Rajpath. Also, An Indian Air Force (IAF) Tableau rolls down Rajpath with the theme “Indian Air Force Encouraging Indigenisation”.

Weapon locating radar SWATHI. An indigenous radar which can simultaneously track upto seven targets. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/H0y4WxPwSS — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018

The models displayed in include the Tejas Multirole Fighter Aircraft, Rudra Helicopter, Arudhra Radar and Akash missile system. The contingent comprises 144 men, along with three women.

The Akash weapon system of 27 Air Defence Regiment (Amritsar Air Field), led by Captain Shikha Yadav and Captain Mohammad Yunis Khan #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/afw7iocd1y — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018

The Naval Band performed Jai Bharati. Their contingent comprises 144 sailors, led by Lieutenant Tushar Gautam.

10: 35 am: The Indian Army also fielded the T-90 tank (Bhishma), Ballway Machine Pikate (II/IIK), Brahmos Missile System, Weapon Locating Radar (Swathi), Bridge Laying Tank T-72, Mobile Base Transceiver Station and Akash Weapon System.

Brahmos Missile System of 881 Missile Regiment. It is the only Super Sonic Cruise Missile presently available in the world. #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/XPWaIWsQ6H — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018

#VandeMataram. Tune in now, to watch #RepublicDay 2018 Parade LIVE. The most spectacular pageant of the republic is about to unfold before your eyes https://t.co/aI0IOm19JB — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 26, 2018

10:20 am: Apart from PM, President Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu are also present at the dias. Kovind also took the salute to the national anthem.

10:15 am: Flags of the ten ASEAN countries were carried in the parade.

Visuals of the #ASEAN flag bearer contingent at the #RepublicDay parade. Flags being carried by a contingent of the Rajputana Rifles regiment pic.twitter.com/FMzV5qPTyX — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018

10:00 am: Jyoti Prakash Nirala, an Indian Air Force Garud commando who laid down his life while gunning down two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, received the Ashok Chakra posthumously. Corporal Nirala was part of a Garud Special Forces Unit, a detachment of which was attached to a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion under the aegis of 'Op Rakshak' in J&K.

9: 45 am: Modi, along with President Ram Nath Kovind welcomed the ASEAN leaders. The guests were Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, Singaporean Premier Lee Hsien Loong, Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, Prime Minister of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and Cambodian Premier Hun Sen.

9:30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives for the country by laying a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate on the occasion of Republic Day.



Modi was accompanied by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa and Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba.



After laying the wreath, Modi observed a two-minute silence to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers.

7:30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the citizens on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day.

"Greetings on #RepublicDay. Jai Hind (sic)," he said in a tweet.