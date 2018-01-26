GUWAHATI: The 69th Republic Day was celebrated with pomp and gaiety across the Northeast on Friday despite the militants’ call for the boycott of the celebrations.

Except for two low-intensity blasts in Assam, the celebrations passed off peacefully in the region. The explosions were suspected to have been triggered by the Paresh Baruah faction of United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA). The blasts took place in Jagun and Ledo in Tinsukia district. Nobody was killed or injured in the incidents.

Assam’s director general of police, Mukesh Sahay, told The New Indian Express, “These were low-intensity blasts. The militants triggered them for publicity”.

The ULFA had on Thursday gave a call for the boycott of the celebration and burnt the Indian Tricolour protesting the Centre’s alleged forceful occupation of Assam.

“We vehemently deny and detest the false democracy that the Indian colonial government has practised over the Assamese people for the last 70 years…January 26 is not the Republic Day of Mother Assam rather it is an insult to her…” the ULFA had said in a video message circulated to the media.

The United Liberation Front of Western Southeast Asia (UNLFW), which is an umbrella organisation of five militant groups of the Northeast including ULFA, had also called for the boycott of the celebrations.