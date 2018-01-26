AGARTALA: Border Security Force troopers have seized a US-made small gun, ammunition and drugs, besides Indian and Bangladeshi currencies ahead of the February 18 assembly elections in Tripura, the BSF said on Thursday.

"The troopers arrested Indian national Rakman Mia, 57, from his house in Balerdhepa village in western Tripura near the Bangladesh border and seized the gun, loaded magazine, nine bullets, Taka 2.10 lakh and Rs 10,402 on Wednesday night," a BSF release said.

It said 5,500 habit-forming tablets and 270 bottles of a cough syrup valued at Rs 25.50 lakh were seized from nearby Srimantapur village.

BSF sources said the firearm and ammunition were smuggled from Bangladesh while the drugs were meant to be smuggled into the neighbouring country.

Security along India-Bangladesh and inter-state borders and within Tripura has been tightened due to elections to the 60-member assembly. Over 30,000 additional central paramilitary forces would be deployed in the state.

India shares a 856-km border with Bangladesh in Tripura. Except for about 20 km, most of this 856-km border is fenced.

A senior police official said that following Election Commission orders, Tripura Police had launched a special drive to execute pending warrants.

"Since December 2017, as many as 2,845 non-bailable warrants have been executed as part of the special drive," Superintendent of Police Pradip De told IANS.