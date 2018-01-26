KOLKATA: Senior RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi today said the issue of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is not a fight against Islam but an issue of pride, self respect and "destroying the symbol of torture and slavery".

"Is there a dearth of Ram temples in our country? The answer is no. The issue of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is not just a simple matter of construction of a temple, or a piece of land. It is matter of our pride, self respect and destroying the symbol of slavery," Joshi said while addressing a programme here.

"This is not a fight against Islam. This is matter of nationalism," he added.

Joshi said that when lakhs of 'Kar Sevaks' from various parts of the country moved towards Ayodha, not a single stone was thrown towards any Islamic religious sites that came in the way.

"This is India. This is Hindu samaj," he said.

Joshi said small nations which are facing oppresion in the hands of big nations are looking up to India to show them the way.

"We want to tell the small nations of this world that they should move forward with pride, self respect and protect their sovereignty. Those small nations are looking up to India to lead them against their fight against oppression," he said.

The RSS leader said it is really nice to see the emergence of a strong India which can lead others is coming up.