Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the ASEAN Heads of State / Governments and ASEAN Secretary General releases postal stamps to commemorate silver jubilee of India and ASEAN partnership at the ASEAN India Commemorative Summit in New Delhi on Thursday. | PTI

NEW DELHI: Leaders from India and ASEAN today released commemorative postal stamps on Ramayana to mark the 25 years of relations between New Delhi and the regional grouping.

"PM @narendramodi with ASEAN Heads of State/Governments and ASEAN Secretary-General on the occasion of the release of postal stamps to commemorate silver jubilee of India and ASEAN partnership. #aseanindia," Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted.

Addressing the India-ASEAN Commemorative Summit's Plenary Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the friendship between India and has been nurtured by our shared cultural and civilisational linkages.

"The Ramayana, the ancient Indian epic, continues to be a valuable shared legacy in ASEAN and the Indian subcontinent.

We have organised a Ramayana Festival with troupes from ASEAN countries, to showcase our common cultural treasure through this great epic," he said.