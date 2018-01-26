NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi attended the Republic Day Parade at the Rajpath here today, a day after the party complained that its leader was relegated to a seat in the fourth row.

Gandhi was seen sitting in the middle rows and chatting with senior Congressman and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.

A Congress leader had yesterday alleged that by not allocating a seat to the Congress president in the front row, the Modi government was resorting to "cheap politics".

Congress sources said the party president had always been seated in the front row since Independence.