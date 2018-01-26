HYDERABAD: Farmer suicides and unemployment have risen in the BJP regime even as communalism continues unabated, CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged here today.

"(Prime Minister) Modi said he will create two crore jobs every year. A report....came yesterday, that unemployment grew in our country by approximately 10 percentage points in the last three-four years," he said, addressing a meeting here.

Citing media reports, Yechury claimed that 73 per cent of GDP remained in the hands of one per cent of population in the last three years. The figure was 49 per cent during the Congress regime, he claimed, adding that farmer suicides are also on rise.

In the social sphere, Yechury alleged, BJP-RSS have continued to attack premier institutions and different sections of society.

"Film censor board decides which film is to be shown and which film is not to be shown....(They) say we don't accept the certificate given by them (censor board). That means, we are the institution....We (RSS-BJP) don't accept institutions given by Constitution," he said.

Yechury also attacked the RSS-BJP over cow vigilantism and accused them of indulging in moral policing.

The CPM leader was speaking at the launch of `Bahujan Left Front', formed to espouse the cause of Dalits and other backward sections of society.