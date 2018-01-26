GHAZIABAD: Former BSP MP Narendra Kashyap, his wife and their son were sent to judicial custody on Thursday over the death of his daughter-in-law Himani Kashyap in 2016 in a dowry case.

Additional District Judge Shashi Bhushan Pandey awarded seven-year imprisonment to Sagar Kashyap, the former MP's son and husband of the deceased, and fined him Rs 50,000.

The quantum of punishment to Narendra Kashyap and his wife Devendri will be known on Saturday.

On April 6, 2016, Himani was found dead with bullet wounds at Narendra Kashyap's residence in Ghaziabad.

The police said the 29-year-old was married to the elder son of the former MP. She was the daughter of Hira Lal Kashyap, a minister in the Mayawati government in Uttar Pardesh.