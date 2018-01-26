UTTARKASHI: Four persons, including three of a family, were today killed when a jeep in which they were travelling fell into Yamuna river on Yamunotri road near Chami in the district, police said.

The victims, all hailing from Dehradun, were going towards Vikasnagar when the accident took place, Station House Officer (SHO) Damta, Rajesh Dhyani said.

The deceased were identified as Javed (55), Imran (45), Chhotu (44) and Shahid (47), the officer informed.