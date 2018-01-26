PANAJI: The upcoming budget in Goa will not tax the common man beyond a "reasonable" limit, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said today.

He also said the BJP-led government is working on a robust mechanism to curb the drug trade in Goa.

"I can assure you that the common man will not be taxed beyond a normal, reasonable limit," he said.

Parrikar, who also holds the finance portfolio, was responding to questions about the next month's budget while talking to reporters on the sidelines of the main Republic Day function here.

Parrikar said schemes required for the welfare of the people of Goa would be part of the budget, which will be presented on February 22.

He said major taxation issues have been taken care of with the introduction of GST, which came into force on July 1 last year.

"Whatever is required to be done for the state, that would be there in the budget," the Chief Minister said.

Responding to a question, Parrikar said the government is putting in place a strong mechanism to curb the drug trade in the tourist state.

"We are already working on that. We will work out a robust mechanism. How to track the narcotics (trade) and how to deal with it, all these aspects would be clearly spelt out," he said.