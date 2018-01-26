JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today said the government will leave no stone unturned for the development of Alwar.

Speaking at a road show in Alwar in support of the party's candidate Jaswant Yadav for the Lok Sabha bypoll, Raje said the government has always focused on the development of the city and this will continue.

Targeting the Opposition Congress, Raje said the party creates divide and differences among people while the BJP works for the development of society.

In a bid to woo young voters, she said only those companies which give jobs to youth of the state will get employment subsidy in Alwar.

The Alwar and Ajmer Lok Sabha and Mandalgarh (Bhilwara district) Assembly constituencies in the state are going to bypolls on January 29.