KOLKATA: The convener of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), Hardik Patel, will meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on February 9, a top official at the CMO said today.

Patel will be meeting Banerjee on February 9 at the state secretariat and there is a possibility of a closed-door talks between the two leaders, the official said.

"The two are likely to hold a meeting here during his visit," the official said.

Mamata Banerjee had called up Patel and congratulated him for the impressive show during the Gujarat Assembly in December last year.