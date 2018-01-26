Hardik Patel to meet West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in February
By PTI | Published: 26th January 2018 12:58 AM |
Last Updated: 26th January 2018 12:58 AM
KOLKATA: The convener of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), Hardik Patel, will meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on February 9, a top official at the CMO said today.
Patel will be meeting Banerjee on February 9 at the state secretariat and there is a possibility of a closed-door talks between the two leaders, the official said.
"The two are likely to hold a meeting here during his visit," the official said.
Mamata Banerjee had called up Patel and congratulated him for the impressive show during the Gujarat Assembly in December last year.