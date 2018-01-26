Honour conferred by Narendra Modi government on Tamil Nadu, Tamil people: Illaiyaraja
CHENNAI: Veteran musician Illaiyaraja, who was today selected for the Padma Vibhushan award, said it was a honour bestowed by the Narendra Modi government on Tamil Nadu and Tamil people.
"I think that through this award, Prime Minister Modi-led central government is honouring Tamil people and Tamil Nadu," he told reporters here.
A joint Secretary level official from the Information and Broadcasting ministry had telephoned to inform him about the award, Illaiyaraja said in his brief media interaction.