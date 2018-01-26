SRINAGAR: Amid tension between China and Beijing, Indian and Chinese border personnel on Friday held a meeting at Line of Actual Control (LAC) in cold desert of Ladakh and vowed to uphold treaties and maintain peace and tranquillity along the frontiers.

Defence spokesman in Srinagar, Colonel Rajesh Kalia said a ceremonial Border Personnel meeting (BPM) on the occasion 69th Republic Day of India was held today at Indian BPM hut in Daulat Beg Odie (DBO) and Chushul area of Ladakh.

He said the ceremonial border personnel meeting was marked by saluting the India flag by members of delegations of both sides.

“It was followed by a ceremonial address by the delegation leaders,” Kalia said.

He said both the delegation interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment and discussed the border issue.

The delegations parted amidst feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along the LAC.

Sources said the two delegations discussed in detail the prevailing situation along the LAC. “Both sides put forth their view how to maintain peace along the LAC and prevent any escalation of tension along the frontiers by holding regular interactions”.

Kalia said both sides sought to build on the mutual feeling to upholding the treaties and agreement signed between the governments of the two sides to maintain peace and tranquillity along the LAC.

Indian and Chinese troops were last year locked in the longest stand-off in Doklam in Sikkim. The crisis was later resolved due to intense diplomacy between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged heavy gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of border district of Rajouri today.

Army sources said Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire in Nowshera sector in the afternoon and fired on army positions and civilian areas.

They said the army also effectively returned the fire.