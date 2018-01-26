PALAKKAD (KERALA): Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday unfurled the national flag at the Vyasa Vidya Peethom School at Palakkad in Kerala on the occasion of 69th Republic Day.

Bhagwat is here as part of a three-day RSS camp.

“I wish every citizen of our nation a very happy Republic Day. There are different languages, cultures, traditions, customs, etc. still we are united,” the RSS chief said.

The Kerala government in a circular on January 24 stated that the hoisting of tricolour will only be done by the heads of department offices and educational institutes.

During last year’s Independence Day, a political slugfest erupted over the hoisting of the tricolor by the RSS chief.

Bhagwat hoisted the national flag in Karnakkiyamman School in Kerala's Palakkad last year on August 15, even after the district collector issued a memo to the school, categorically stating that it was inappropriate for a political leader to hoist the national flag in an aided school.