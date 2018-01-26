NEW DELHI: The 69th Republic Day passed off peacefully in the national capital with thousands of security personnel, anti-aircraft guns and sharpshooters being deployed at various strategic points.

Barricades were erected on all major roads leading to the parade venue at the Rajpath with policemen checking vehicles and informing people about diversions.

Nearly 60,000 security personnel drawn from the Delhi Police and central forces were deployed in Central Delhi.

Mobile hit teams, anti-aircraft guns and sharpshooters were deployed to keep a watch on the eight-km-long parade route from the Rajpath to the Red Fort, besides nearby localities.

Ten ASEAN leaders, who attended the ASEAN summit yesterday, were the chief guests at the parade.

Snipers were stationed atop high-rise buildings while scores of CCTV cameras kept a tight vigil on people's movements on the parade route.

Elaborate air defence measures, including deployment of anti-aircraft guns, were also put in place to secure the airspace.

Police said there were no untoward incidents reported and no hoax calls received today.

Security personnel had identified vulnerable spots such as crowded markets, railway stations, bus stands and other high-value establishments, and efforts made to secure them.

The traffic police had also deployed over 1,500 personnel to manage route diversions and ensure safe and secure passage for the visiting dignitaries.

Patrolling in public places had been intensified and checking and frisking in metro, railway stations and bus terminals tightened for the celebrations.