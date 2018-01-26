The CBSE has informed the Supreme Court that only one set of question paper would be set for the students

NEW DELHI: The CBSE has informed the Supreme Court that only one set of question paper would be set for students taking the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission in MBBS and BDS courses from this year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) told a bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and F A Nazeer that earlier students were allowed to take NEET in 10 languages including Hindi and English.

The apex court had earlier turned as "illogical" the practice of setting different sets of question papers in different languages and said that it would be "very difficult" to evaluate the competence of students when their questions are different.

The court had not accepted the board's contention that if the level of difficulty of all papers was the same, then it served the purpose of uniformity in the examination and there was nothing wrong in having multiple sets of question papers.

The CBSE agreed to the suggestions of the apex court and said that from present academic session, there would be only one question paper which would be translated into different languages.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by a 'Sankalp' charitable trust seeking a direction to the CBSE that there be only one set of question paper for medical aspirants.