NEW DELHI: There is no move to close down or relocate the southern campus of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) located in Vijayawada, a senior Home Ministry official said.

The clarification comes in the wake of speculations that the southern campus of the NIDM in Andhra Pradesh may be shut down by the government.

The NIDM at Vijayawada has been functioning without any disruption and there are no plans to close down or relocate the institute, the official said on condition of anonymity.

On the contrary, the official said, a national-level training programme on psycho-social care in disaster will be held at NIDM, Vijayawada from February 5 to 9 besides a training programme on coastal community resilience from February 7 to 9.

The construction of the permanent building of the NIDM, Vijayawada will also start soon, the official said.

The NIDM, which has its main campus in New Delhi, provides capacity building support to various national and state-level agencies for disaster management and disaster risk reduction.

The institute's vision is to create a disaster resilient India by building the capacity at all levels for disaster prevention and preparedness.

The NIDM was constituted under an Act of Parliament with a vision to play the role of a premier institute for capacity development in India and the region.

The efforts in this direction that began with the formation of the National Centre for Disaster Management in 1995 gained impetus with its redesignation as the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) for training and capacity development.

Under the Disaster Management Act 2005, NIDM has been assigned nodal responsibilities for human resource development, capacity building, training, research, documentation and policy advocacy in the field of disaster management.

Both as a national centre and then as the national Institute, NIDM has performed a crucial role in bringing disaster risk reduction to the forefront of the national agenda.