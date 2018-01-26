GURUGRAM (HARYANA): A Gurugram court on Friday sent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suraj Pal Amu to judicial custody till January 29 for his statements against the film 'Padmaavat'.

Yesterday, Amu was taken into preventive detention.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East Gurugram, Kuldeep Singh said, "His arrest is preventive to maintain law and order in the state."

The Supreme Court is also hearing a plea filed against Amu for protesting against the film.

The BJP leader is infamous for offering Rs 10 crore bounty for beheading actress Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in November 2017 for allegedly distorting historical facts and showing Queen Padmini in a bad light in the film.