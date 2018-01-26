GURGAON: The national secretary of the Shree Karni Sena, Suraj Pal Amu, was today arrested by the Gurgaon police for the anti-Padmaavat violence here, a police official said.

The outfit's leader was detained yesterday for questioning and placed under arrest this morning on charges of breaching peace in the city. He has been sent to a four-day judicial custody, Gurgaon Police Public Relations Officer Ravinder Kumar said.

On Wednesday, a mob attacked a school bus with 20 to 25 children onboard in Gurgaon, where hundreds of violent protesters took to roads torching vehicles and destroying public property to oppose the film's release.

The protests were led by the Karni Sena which has alleged that history had been distorted in the Sanjal Leela Bhansalidirected period drama.

However, the police have not named the Karni Sena in the FIR registered in connection with the attack on the school bus and the torching of a Haryana Roadways bus on Sohna road.

"Suraj Pal Amu was detained on charges of apprehension of breach of peace and tranquillity of an area. He had also tried to meet his supporters at the MG road. He was detained from his residence at DLF area in view of the law and order situation," Kumar said.

The situation in Gurgaon is peaceful and under control.

The administration has appealed to residents not to pay heed or spread rumours and follow the prohibitory orders, the officer said.

"Earlier, 31 protesters were arrested for violating prohibitory orders under section 144. Of them, 18 were charged with torching the Haryana Roadways bus and pelting the school bus with stones," Kumar said.