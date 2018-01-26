SRINAGAR: Normal life was affected in Kashmir Valley today due to a strike called by all separatist groups, which had asked the people to observe the Republic Day as a "black day".

Shops, offices, petrol pumps and business establishments in the city here remained closed while public transport was off the roads, the administration said.

The effect of the strike was accentuated due to a holiday and the strict security arrangements which were in place to maintain law and order, they said.

According to a official, reports of shutdown being observed were received from other major towns of the Valley also.

However, the Republic Day celebrations went off peacefully and there were no reports of any untoward incident from across the Valley.

Separatists groups had called for observance of "black day" on 26 January to press for the early resolution of Kashmir issue.