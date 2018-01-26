KOLHPUR: In a tragic incident, six people, including three of a family, headed for a picnic programme on Republic Day, were killed when their car rammed into a tree near Kolhapur, police said today.

Three employees of a pune-based software firm were killed in the accident that took place near Talawade village around 11 am, a police official said.

They were headed to Ratnagiri for a picnic, said Inspector Anil Gade of Shahuwadi police station.

"While three persons were killed on the spot, the others succumbed to their injuries at a nearby primary health centre," Gade said.

The deceased were identified as Santosh Raut (37), his wife Snehal (32) and their six-year-old son Swananda.

The other deceased were identified as Prashant Patankar (40), car owner Deepak Shelkande (40) and his three-year-old son Pranav.

According to the officer, Santosh, Prashant and Deepak were employees of Yardi Software India Private Limited.